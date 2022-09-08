Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.55. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.
Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 4.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.