Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

