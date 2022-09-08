Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of KC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
