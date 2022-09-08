KingMoney (KIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.04 Million

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One KingMoney coin can now be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KingMoney has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

