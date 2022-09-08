Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $161.73

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.73 and last traded at $167.16, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.57.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.59.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

