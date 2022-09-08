Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

KMI stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

