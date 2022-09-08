Kidpik (PIK) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kidpik to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -9.77% 840.98% -2.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 84 425 802 14 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Kidpik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.15 Kidpik Competitors $3.87 billion $21.96 million 1.21

Kidpik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kidpik peers beat Kidpik on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

