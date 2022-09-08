Juventus Fan Token Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00027586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $3.83 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022776 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00067147 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.
About Juventus Fan Token
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus.
