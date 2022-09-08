JulSwap (JULD) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $152,873.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.37 or 0.09017778 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017585 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

