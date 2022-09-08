JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 96.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 99.00 to 96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

