John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $47.22

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $43.53. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

