John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Up to $41.58

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $42.91. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 1,024 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

