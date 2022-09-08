John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

