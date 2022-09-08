John Hancock Income Securities Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1216 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JHS opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.59.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
