JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.97 and last traded at $60.13. Approximately 21,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,324,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

