Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $112,861.36 and $39,959.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

