JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.51

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 210430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

JBS Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $18.79 billion for the quarter.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

