Jana Partners LLC Has $201.20 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 13.1% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Encompass Health worth $201,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $81.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

