Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Up 10.1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 107,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 26,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Izotropic Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Izotropic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.