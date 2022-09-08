iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.67 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.18 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

