iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.71. 276,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

