iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

