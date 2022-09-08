iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IWD stock opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

