iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

