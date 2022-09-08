iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading Down 2.7%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 16,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 29,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.
