iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 144,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,992. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

