iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

