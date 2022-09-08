iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,512 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $65,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,416,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,738,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 651.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 378,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

