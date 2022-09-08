iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

