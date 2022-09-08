iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,883,000 after buying an additional 362,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,736,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $107.10.

