iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 338,009 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,478.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 126,076 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.10. 4,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,339. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.