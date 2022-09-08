IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,309 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of IQVIA worth $65,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $215.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

