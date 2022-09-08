Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Invitae Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

