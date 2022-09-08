Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.
Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.
