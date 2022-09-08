Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $296.08 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

