Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 203,911 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,938,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

