Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 1.51% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

