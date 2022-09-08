Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $79.67. 1,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.18.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

