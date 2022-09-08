Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.95 and last traded at $78.41. 20,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 21,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.