Invenire Partners LP Raises Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 4.6% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.33% of PAR Technology worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 1,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,547. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

