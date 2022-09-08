Invenire Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,401 shares during the period. Cantaloupe makes up 3.8% of Invenire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.63% of Cantaloupe worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 116.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 192,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 669,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $393.95 million, a PE ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

