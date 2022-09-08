Invenire Partners LP Has $2.66 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Invenire Partners LP lowered its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,930 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute comprises 3.3% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

UTI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

