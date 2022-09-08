Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

Research analysts at ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,162. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.