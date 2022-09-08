Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

