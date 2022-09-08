Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 476,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,421. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,100.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

