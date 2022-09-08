Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.
NASDAQ INTA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $39.88.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
