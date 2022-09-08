INT Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (INT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $202,818.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

