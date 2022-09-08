INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $165.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 88708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.20).
INSPECS Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.88. The stock has a market cap of £165.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71.
INSPECS Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. INSPECS Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.
Insider Transactions at INSPECS Group
INSPECS Group Company Profile
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.
See Also
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.