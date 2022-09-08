Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 719,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

