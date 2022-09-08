Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.